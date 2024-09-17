Report: Switch 2 might have dual screens

HQ

Other than the fact that Switch 2 will be shown off before April 1, 2025, we don't really know anything about the console, but have to rely on various rumors. Good sources say, among other things, that we can expect hardware on par with PlayStation 4 and that it is once again a hybrid console.

However, we now have another good source with new and reasonably credible information, namely Taiwan Economic Daily News. They write (translated with Bing):

"The market speculates that the Switch 2 screen will probably be enlarged again and have a dual-screen design, and the game console's battery life will also be increased, while the screen processing and performance will also be improved, and some AI functions may even be added, and the terminal price is estimated to be about $400"

In short, it seems that Switch 2 will offer better battery life and AI features while costing $100 more at launch than the Switch did in 2017. Perhaps most exciting, however, are the dual screens. How these will be used remains to be seen, but the Nintendo DS undeniably had several advantages, and we imagine many would enjoy this concept.

Furthermore, we can add that GamesIndustry editor Christopher Dring has also hinted on social media that there could be talk of a Nintendo device with more than one screen, effectively backing up what Taiwan Economic Daily News says.