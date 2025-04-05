Report: "Switch 2 Edition" games only include standard Switch cartridge plus a download code

HQ

For those who were hoping the Switch 2 Edition games would come with a unique cartridge, this news will likely be a major disappointment — especially for anyone concerned about game preservation for the future.

Nintendo has now clarified that the Switch 2 Edition games will only include a standard, old-school Switch cartridge. However, a download code will also be included, which grants access to the Switch 2 upgrade of the game.

This undeniably makes the whole idea of buying physical versions of the Switch 2 Edition games feel pretty pointless — unless all the upgraded data is already included in the box (which doesn't seem to be the case). Some of the titles confirmed to be affected by this are: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

What are your thoughts on Switch 2 upgrades being digital-only?