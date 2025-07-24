Report: Superman's friend Jimmy Olsen will fight a very mighty enemy in a spin-off series

HQ

Beyond the acclaimed performances of Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific in the new Superman movie, many have also praised Skyler Gisondo's take on Jimmy Olsen, Clark Kent's colleague.

In fact, just days after the premiere, the Wall Street Journal reported that Olsen might get his own spin-off series, and now there are signs that things are moving forward. According to the often reliable source The Insneider, it has now been decided who will be the first enemy in Jimmy Olsen's series, and it will be none other than Gorilla Grodd.

Gorilla Grodd and Flash.

Gorilla Grodd is, as the name suggests, a gorilla who debuted in 1959, but a much more dangerous one thanks to the superintelligence, telepathy, and brute strength he received from an alien. He is best known as an enemy of the Flash, but over the years he has battled most of the big names in the DC universe and recently even made a brief appearance in the HBO Max series Creature Commandos (which was the official launch of the DCU and premiered late last year).

When this series will begin filming and, most importantly, when it will premiere, is yet unknown. But it will likely be at least two years before we see Jimmy Olsen tackle this nasty primate.

Jimmy Olsen