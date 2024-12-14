Report: Superman's first trailer premieres this week

HQ

During New York Comic Con in October, DC boss James Gunn was asked when we will see the first trailer for Superman, something he has said several times during October and November that he is working on. He replied:

"It won't be too long before we see a trailer, but also it won't be soon."

Since then we have been waiting and now, barely two months later, it feels like it should be about time. And pleasantly enough, that seems to be the case. According to a new report from Puck, the trailer is actually being released this upcoming week, and it seems to be a more light-hearted teaser piece rather than a deep dive, as Clark Kent's dog Krypto is said to be the star.

Gunn has previously confirmed that unlike many other incarnations of Krypto, this won't be a talking dog or anything like that, so it remains to be seen what kind of role it will be.