Report: Superman's dog Krypto is getting a mini-series

On July 11, Superman premieres, probably the single most important production in Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DC universe. Unlike in previous blockbusters with the character, this one will introduce us to Krypto the dog, who also seems to have an important role.

And it seems Gunn has bigger plans for Superman's four-legged friend. Comic book expert Brandon Davis has met with both Gunn and Safran, and claims to have information about their plans. Among other things, he says that Krypto will get his own four-part miniseries, which sounds like it will be more comedic in nature, as Krypto apparently has quite a bit of will of his own.

Incidentally, DC has come quite far in the creation of these, so hopefully they will appear on the Max streaming service later this year.