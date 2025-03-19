Report: Superman is well over two hours long

HQ

On July 11, it's once again time for Superman to fly into theaters around the world as James Gunn's highly anticipated film will fully kick off the new DC universe. The movie is of course very important as it will help create hype (or negativity) for Warner's giant venture into the DCU.

Now, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider reports that he knows how long the movie is in the current cut (it can of course be slightly changed), namely 140 minutes, meaning two hours and 20 minutes. That may sound like a lot, but it's actually shorter than Superman Returns (154 minutes) from 2006, Man of Steel (143 minutes) from 2013 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (152 minutes) from 2016.

Compared to Gunn's previous work, it's slightly longer than the first Guardians of the Galaxy, comparable to the second and shorter than the third. But if you've seen any of them, you know Gunn is a master of pacing, so we doubt it'll ever feel tedious.