Report: Superman is crucial for the future of Warner Bros.

We already knew that James Gunn's Superman needed to be a success, at least if the DC Universe is to be seen as a viable, far-reaching project. But the fact is that much more than that is at stake according to Puck News, because after several commercial disappointments, where really only Barbie has been a major success, Warner Bros. as a studio is facing significant challenges.

As despite making huge savings and cutting back on operations under CEO David Zaslav's leadership, fiascos like Joker: Folie à Deux meant that much of this work was undone.

Internally, there is now concern that Warner Bros. will suffer the same fate as 20th Century Fox, which fought to the bitter end before finally being bought and absorbed by Disney. As one industry expert put it, a significant part of the share price is based on the belief that the DC licences are viable, which Zaslav bet big on, and with Gunn's Superman, it's now a matter of setting the tone, and succeeding.

This is not necessarily an easy task, as the market is claimed by many analysts to be saturated when it comes to superheroes, not to mention the fact that DC has already suffered from a bad image. At least when it comes to film adaptations.

Batman is really the only completely safe card and Superman will now be the big test, a baptism of fire so to speak, which could mean a turning point for the whole of Warner Bros.

