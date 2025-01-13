Report: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow filming has kicked off

HQ

There's actually less than six months to go before the premiere of Superman, which will be the first major project to kick off the new DC Universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Peacemaker: Season 2 will follow in the autumn, and in 2026 it will be time to get to know Supergirl. In the movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Kara Zor-El is played by Milly Alcock, and it has already been confirmed that Lobo will also appear, played by Jason Momoa.

And it seems we don't have to worry about any delays, because it is now reported that filming has officially started today. Thus, it shouldn't be too long before we get to see the first teaser of the Supergirl costume, just like we got to see David Corenswet's Superman costume shortly after it started filming.

June 26, 2026 is the premiere date for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a movie James Gunn said had such a good script that it was moved up in the pipeline even though it was initially supposed to be released later.