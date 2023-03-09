Report: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to fall

HQ

The expectations were extremely high for Rocksteady's next project after the studio gave us gems like Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight, so it was almost inevitable that the official unveiling of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League left many pretty underwhelmed. These first months of 2023 haven't exactly helped, as the leaked screenshot showing a battle pass and multiple currencies started a chain of disappointed outcry that has kept increasing after the gameplay presentation and reiteration that the game will always require an online connection. That's probably one of the reasons for Warner Bros. Discovery's latest decision.

Both Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Windows Central's Jez Corden and yours truly have been told by very reliable sources that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed from May 26 to a yet-to-be-specified date this fall. It's important to note that this extra time won't be used to change anything noteworthy in terms of the core game or systems, but just polish what's already there.

Schreier only says the game has been delayed to later this year, while Corden claims it's now set for the last quarter. Kind of interesting, as I heard they were aiming for August or September last week, but maybe Starfield's newly announced release date lead to some changes to get what seems and sounds like another Marvel's Avengers and Gotham Knights get the hell out of Bethesda's highly anticipated game. I expect we'll get an official confirmation of this tomorrow at the latest.