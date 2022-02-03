Cookies

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Report: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2023

But Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights are still on track to launch this year.

When the talented bunch over at Rocksteady finally unveiled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League back in 2020, they said the plan was to release it in 2022. Well, the pandemic hasn't exactly vanished since then and the fairly cinematic gameplay trailer we got in December didn't exactly strengthen many gamers' hopes of the Batman: Arkham Asylum developers keeping on schedule, so tonight's report isn't surprising.

Always reliable Jason Schreier over at Bloomberg has heard from several trustworthy sources that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has already been delayed to 2023 internally, so we're just waiting for the marketing department and such to rearrange some things before the official announcement is made.

While it's obviously good news that the game gets more time in the oven, it's also great to hear that both Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights seem to be on track to launch this year as planned.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

