Report suggests Oneplus could abandon western markets

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The writing is on the wall for one of the most disruptive smartphone manufacturers of recent years, which, according to reports, may be on the verge of ceasing operations in large parts of the world. Sources at 9to5Google claim that OnePlus will shut down its operations in much of Europe and the U.S., shifting its focus to Asia going forward.

There is no exact timeline, but it is mentioned that employees in many locations have already been notified and offered severance packages ahead of the shutdown, which could take place as early as April. The background cited is a so-called "strategic shift," with China and India identified as the future market for OnePlus. This also goes hand in hand with reports that the brand has struggled in several international markets and simply hasn't sold well enough.

As if that weren't enough, the head of OnePlus in India has resigned and returned to China, which further fuels speculation that something is afoot internally. OnePlus itself has not confirmed any of this information, however, so the whole thing should be taken with a grain of salt. We certainly hope that none of this is true and that we can continue to look forward to more affordable phones and tablets from OnePlus.

Do you own a OnePlus, and are you satisfied with it?