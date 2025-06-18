Report: Stellar Blade 2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Despite Stellar Blade still being a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, and this seemingly not set to change any time soon either, the future may see its sequel on a broader array of consoles.

According to the Korean Playforum.net, developer Shift Up has acquired a Switch 2 devkit with the aim of bringing Stellar Blade 2 to the hybrid successor system. The report notes that work on a version for the platform has already begun and that this builds on the plans to expand beyond its ties with just PlayStation.

But this isn't all. To mark Stellar Blade becoming a three million seller, Shift Up recently acquired 300 Switch 2 units to give away to its employees as a reward for the immense success of the game, something that is also thought to be a smart way to secure Switch 2 stock early and ensure its developers are familiar with the technology.

Shift Up has denied any plans for a Switch 2 edition of Stellar Blade 2, explaining: "Nothing has been confirmed regarding the development of the Nintendo Switch 2."