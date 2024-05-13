Report: State of Decay 3 "looks very, very good"

HQ

It's been four years since State of Decay 3 was announced with a pre-rendered trailer and one might argue that it's about time to show off the game, which Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer himself said he was "incredibly excited about" a few years ago.

But since we have not received any signs of life, many fear trouble with the development. Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case. According to the usually reliable Windows Central editor Jez Corden, development is going well and the game looks very promising. Here's what he said about it on the Xbox Two podcast:

"Like State of Decay 3, which I've heard is coming along very nicely, [...] I'll put out there that it's doing very, very well and looks very, very good."

Whether this means we'll see the game at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9th remains to be seen, but if Corden is right (and he often is), the chances should be pretty good.