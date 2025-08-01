Report: Starfield PS5, second expansion release pushed to 2026

HQ

Starfield won't be launching on PlayStation 5 this year, nor will the game's second expansion be releasing, as both have been pushed to a 2026 launch.

This comes from sources speaking to MP1st which state that Starfield was planned to get its second expansion and PS5 release this year, but those plans have changed. Now, we can expect it more towards Spring 2026.

It is expected that the PS5 release will coincide with the second expansion's launch, alongside a quality-of-life update from Bethesda, too. Unfortunately for PS5 players hoping to dig into Bethesda's latest RPG, it seems Microsoft and Bethesda aren't quite ready yet for a new platform's release.

In the report, it's mentioned that poor sales of Shattered Space - Starfield's first expansion - is one of the reasons behind this delay. Starfield has been somewhat troubled since its launch, as fans haven't found it quite as gripping as other Bethesda RPGs on a wider scale. However, there are still hopes that it can consistently improve and live up to expectations.