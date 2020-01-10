Report: Star Wars to open new era with a game in 2021

A story more than 40 years in the making came to close recently when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landed at the tail end of last year, a move by Disney that has prompted plenty of fan speculation about where the company might go next with the license they spent so much money acquiring back in 2012.

If you're among those wondering what's going to happen next in A Galaxy Far, Far Away, then you may be interested in hearing about two reports that recently came to our attention that may have some answers.

According to Making Star Wars, the next chapter in the Star Wars universe is currently under the working title of Project Luminous, with a more formal title set to be unveiled later this year. Set 400 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga during a period of time called The High Republic, it said that this next era will be made of up interconnected stories based across different media.

That report then links to another article, this time on Ziro.hu, which suggests that the first project in the Luminous era will be a video game that's set to release in 2021, which will then apparently be followed by a movie based in the same period the following year. The report also draws comparisons to the MCU and suggests that future Star Wars movies will be separate but connected, culminating in a style similar to that of the Avengers.

We didn't get much more in the way detail, and everything therein should be taken with a pinch of salt for obvious reasons. What's more, there's nothing to suggest that the game that is said to be releasing next year will be a major triple-A title, and even if it's all true the game in question could end up being little more than a mobile title. We're just going to have to wait and see.

Thanks, VG247.