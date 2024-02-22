Report: Star Wars: The Acolyte to land on Disney+ in early June

While Disney is seemingly at a turning point for Marvel and how it produces new content in that side of the business, the Star Wars train is still chugging along at full speed. The Bad Batch's third season debuted on Disney+ yesterday, and there are plans for a slew of other new shows and projects based in A Galaxy Far, Far Away for this year too. One such project is The Acolyte, and now it looks like we know when it will make its arrival.

Collider has published a report that states that The Acolyte will arrive on Disney+ from June 5, 2024. The show is said to be a mystery-thriller that will explore the emerging dark side powers at the tail end of the High Republic era, and will revolve around a former Padawan as she reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a slate of crimes that are discovered to be far more serious and concerning than initially expected.

The show will feature a collection of promising cast members, including Carrie-Anne Moss, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto , and more. If this report about the show's arrival does hold true (Collider does have a solid track record), we can probably expect a trailer for the series in the coming weeks.