Report: Star Wars: The Acolyte to debut in the summer

Ever since it was announced, Star Wars: The Acolyte has stood out as one of the more interesting Star Wars productions yet, simply because it was set 50 years before the events of Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace, meaning it will likely explore narrative that has only otherwise been alluded to in other major Star Wars TV shows and films. The series will also boast quite an exciting cast, including Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss, and more.

While we've known this information for some time, including bits of its plot, we have yet to officially hear the premiere date for the series. However, Collider has now reported that we can expect The Acolyte to debut on Disney+ in the summer. This has yet to be confirmed by Disney, but Collider does have a good track record with its reports.

When it arrives, will you be watching The Acolyte?