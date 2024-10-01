Report: Star Wars Outlaws has sold over one million copies

HQ

Ubisoft has been transparent that Star Wars Outlaws has not sold as expected, and developer Massive Entertainment has been disappointed with the game's reception with lower than expected ratings.

So far, we haven't gotten any sales figures, but now Insider Gaming reports that the game passed its first million sold copies about a month after launch, based on sources close to Ubisoft. That's definitely not on par with Ubisoft's biggest titles, and Insider Gaming mentions that last year's title Assassin's Creed Mirage (which was considered a slightly smaller title in the series) reached five million copies sold in three months, a result Star Wars Outlaws will have a very hard time reaching.

We really enjoyed Star Wars Outlaws, which offered more aspects of that galaxy far, far away than any previous Star Wars game, and were impressed by the standard of graphics. However, we weren't convinced by the stealth moments and the somewhat lifeless world, and we encountered a few bugs as well.

Read our review of Star Wars Outlaws here, and feel free to tell us what you think of it in the comments section below.