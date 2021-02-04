Report: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is made by Aspyr

Aspyr Media is probably not a name many of you know, but it has definitely had its hands in some great games through the years. These developers have given us ports of games such as Civilization VI, Borderlands 2 and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, but it sounds like they're returning to the latter in a massive way.

Because Gearbox wasn't the only thing Embracer Group bought yesterday. The Swedish giant also got Aspyr via Saber Interactive, and many noticed the following segment of the announcement:

"Aspyr has an exciting pipeline and is looking to build on its' vast catalogue during the next few years as well as to bring out new content based on multiple licensed IP's. Aspyr currently has several games under development including one major ongoing game development project with a budget of approximately USD 70 million that is expected to become an important for the entire group. These development projects will engage more than 200 internal and external developers with the core team in Austin, Texas, and will contribute to Embracer's release slate in the coming years."

What kind of project could justify such a large budget and high hopes? Well, good old Jason Schreier has decided to set the Internet on fire by writing the following in a thread called "Aspyr Media is working on an AAA $70 million title (KOTOR?)" on ResetEra:

"I don't think a single person in that thread guessed this"

The thing Schreier is referring to here is his previous statement that no one would be able to guess who's working on the long-rumoured KotOR remake, so the cheeky devil basically confirms that he's heard Aspyr is developing what I've heard called a remake, reboot and/or reimagining of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic universe. Hopefully, this will be one of Lucasfilm Games' reveals in the near future, as I don't think many KotOR fans' hearts can stand waiting much longer.