Report: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in trouble

It looks like the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in a spot of bother over at Aspyr Media, as a new report has been published by Bloomberg, which states that the game has been delayed indefinitely.

As noted in the report, it's said that the decision came following a demo that was received poorly by Asypr's studio heads, even though developers seemed to have been excited about what was offered.

It's stated that the studio heads thought that the money and amount of time that had already gone into the project was disproportionate to the current state of the project, and that the "current course wasn't sustainable."

This also comes as studio heads seemed to have had an end of 2022 release window in mind for the game, whereas developers thought a more realistic goal would've been 2025.

As for what this means for the project, Embracer has said that Saber Interactive would be joining the project in the future, and that the company may even completely take over development of the game at some point.