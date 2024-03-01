Report: Star Wars Jedi 3 has not been cancelled by EA

HQ

A couple of days ago, EA delivered the tragic news that 670 employees at the company would lose their jobs and that several games would be cancelled, including Respawn Entertainment's upcoming (well... not any more) Mandalorian first-person shooter. To make things even worse, they will to some extent also move away from working with Marvel and Star Wars.

As we haven't heard anything about the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - many people have been worried that it might have been axed as well. Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case. IGN now reports that the "Star Wars: Jedi franchise will continue", so we will get to enjoy more of Cal Kestis' story.

It's worth remembering though that Stig Asmussen left EA last fall, roughly five months after the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. He was the director of both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the sequel, so we assume there might be some changes and shake-ups for the third installation.