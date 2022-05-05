Report: Square Enix lost $200 million on Marvel games

HQ

Marvel's Avengers was almost immediately off to a mixed start from both media and gamers, which led to mediocre sales. Despite hard work from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, they haven't been able to regain the players trust and revive interest for the title, which in all fairness still has content coming.

Even though Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a very different type of game, that also got better reviews, it seems like Marvel's Avengers rubbed off some of the bad reputation. Therefore it didn't exactly get a great start either, even if there are signs of more gamers discovering it.

Having two commercial failures like this is of course very expensive, which is pointed out by the industry analyst David Gibson on Twitter, as he claims Square Enix has lost $200 million on these two titles since Marvel's Avengers was launched 2020. Gibson also says this is one of the main reasons why Embracer could buy Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal for the almost shockingly low price of $300 million (as a comparison, Embracer paid $1.3 billion for Gearbox alone last year).

Thanks GamingBolt