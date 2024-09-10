Report: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse mostly scrapped, unlikely to release before 2027

HQ

After the cliff-hanger ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, followed by the promise that we'd see the following movie less than a year later, fans were pretty disappointed when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was delayed indefinitely.

Now, we have even worse news coming from known insider Jeff Sneider. Sneider believes that most of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was scrapped at Sony due to creative reasons, pushing the film's release to 2027 at the earliest.

Now, of course this isn't an official statement from Sony, so we can't take this as absolute fact just yet, but it isn't a good sign. Also, we've not heard anything official about the movie besides its delay for quite some time, and so it does make one wonder what is going on behind-the-scenes.