Report: Spaceballs is getting a sequel

With Mel Brooks producing, Josh Greenbaum directing, and Josh Gad starring.

It's time for yet another old film classic to be revived and given a sequel. This according to a report from Jeff Sneider who claims that Spaceballs 2 is in the early stages of production at Amazon, with Mel Brooks producing and Josh Greenbaum in the director's chair.

Josh Gad is the only confirmed actor to appear in the sequel so far and exactly when we can expect more details about Spaceballs 2 remains to be seen.

Do you think a sequel to Spaceballs is a good idea?

