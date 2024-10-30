Report: Sophie Turner could be the Lara Croft for Amazon's Tomb Raider series

HQ

While she's certainly a legend in the gaming world, Lara Croft has also made a name for herself in movies and television over the years. Played by some big-name stars including Angelina Jolie, Alicia Vikander, and most recently Hayley Atwell in the animated show, Lara is a sought-after part for many actresses, and it seems the search has been narrowed down for two in Amazon's Tomb Raider show.

Being developed by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show is looking to cast its Lara Croft. According to Deadline, Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner and Lucy Boynton of Bohemian Rhapsody fame are set to screen test for Lara. It's unknown whether any other actresses are screen testing as well, as Amazon reps refused to comment.

The series was first announced back in May, and while we don't have a release date for it yet, things do seem to be moving quite fast at Amazon. After the success of Fallout, it's clear it smells gold in video game adaptations.