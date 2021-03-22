Report: Soon you won't be able to buy games digitally for PS3, PSP and PS Vita

You're watching Advertisements

If you own a PlayStation 3, PSP or a PS Vita - it might be time to download your favorite games, as it might soon be too late to do so. According to The Gamer's verified sources, Sony is preparing to shut all these three services down, with an announcement being imminent.

The report claims that you won't be able to buy either games or DLC digitally after this has happened. PSP was launched back in 2005, PlayStation 3 in 2006, with PS Vita being fairly current and releasing less than ten years ago. One could also expect prices on physical games for these formats to increase as it will be the only way to get those games in the future, while titles that are digital downloads only won't be possible to get at all.

Hopefully Sony will send out a letter explaining all this with more details as soon as possible.