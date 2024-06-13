Report: Sony's live service effort has led to fewer games

HQ

Ever since Sony confirmed a few years ago that it would be greatly increasing its investment in live service games, many have worried that this would in turn lead to an erosion of Sony's more traditional and very high-end single-player games.

Unfortunately, that seems to have been the case, and as a result, fewer and fewer first-party games have been released from Sony this generation. Earlier this year, they even flagged that they wouldn't be releasing anything new in their biggest game series until the next fiscal year at the earliest (from April 1), and shelved several projects.

Now, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier claims in an article that it is precisely the live service initiatives that have led Sony to release a decreasing number of new games:

"But with some major titles delayed and fewer projects in the pipeline due to a pivot to "service" games that went awry, PlayStation will look to bolster holiday console sales by reaching a new audience."

While this is probably what many suspected, Schreier is very reliable and probably the closest thing to an official confirmation of this we can get. Are you surprised that Sony's live service investment has come at the expense of fewer games, and do you think it was the right strategy?