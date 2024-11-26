Report: Sony working on black versions of PS5 accessories

HQ

It might not be the most exciting thing in the world to the average consumer, but if you're someone who yearns for the heyday of PlayStation, where every accessory was a sleek black colour, then you're out of luck in the PS5 generation. Especially when it comes to the DualSense Edge and Pulse headphones.

Besides the 30th anniversary DualSense Edge, which is grey, you can only get the white version of the controller. According to leaker billbil-kun, this is about to change. The leaker predicts that within the month we'll see the announcement of these black accessories.

It's expected that the black accessories will cost the same as their white counterparts, but unfortunately they won't be included in any Black Friday deal or anything like that, as Sony will likely want to make the most money possible from their reveal. Also, it's expected that we could see some sort of State of Play presentation soon, so keep an eye out for more information.