Report: Sony Santa Monica Studio's next project is not God of War, but a new IP

With each new State of Play from Sony, it's clear that we're still some time away from seeing the results of the PlayStation owner's major shift in release strategy. The cancellation and abandonment of the vast majority of its games-as-a-service projects has left a void of first-party games to nurture PS5 that is leaving a bad taste in gamers' mouths.

However, every event where we don't get a project reveal is simply one where teams are busy creating tomorrow's blockbusters, as we've yet to hear in depth about projects from Sony's two most successful studios. Namely, Naughty Dog and SIE Santa Monica Studio.

From Naughty Dog we know a little more, but the promotional strategy for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has yet to tell us much about the game, nor has it shown us any gameplay. While it's possible we'll see more in depth later this year, there's nothing that points to a 2026 release. And Sony Santa Monica is even further away with its next work.

Apparently, what we should expect from Cory Barlog and his team is not the next adventure of Kratos and Atreus in the current God of War line, but rather a new IP, the development of which is progressing well, according to the reliable Jason Schreier. The Bloomberg journalist was discussing his little insights on ResetEra when he shared the following message:

"Cory Barlog's game is SSM's next big thing. Last time I spoke to anyone about it (a month or two ago) it was going well."

So, whatever it is, it's still in a pretty tight development phase, but we can expect something completely new from the studio. And, frankly, they've earned the benefit of leaving with high expectations.

