Report: Sony requiring developers create two-hour long demos for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers

A few days ago, we reported on how Sony intends to roll out the revamped PlayStation Plus around the world. Now, with a firm date set on when the updated service will land, we're hearing more about the finer details of the service, including that Sony is making game developers create two-hour long demos of titles that are submitted to the PlayStation Store at or above the wholesale price of $34, all for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

This information comes from a report from Game Developer, who has said that the developers had not received any prior information as to this plan. It is also noted that there is some flexibility to this strategy, as Sony has said that demos can be made within three months of a game launching on the PlayStation Store, and that demos only have to stay up for 12 months.

There will still be the option for developers to use free weekends, to create game trials, and custom demos, but the two-hour demo will be expected for pricier titles all the same.

Sony has yet to make any statement about this report?