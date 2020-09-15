Report: Sony reduces initial PS5 production units due to manufacturing issues

You're watching Advertisements

Just right before the PS5 dedicated event tomorrow, we have heard some more news regarding Sony's upcoming next-gen console.

According to Bloomberg, Sony has cut its estimated production volume of PS5 for this fiscal year by a whopping 4 million units, from 15 million down to around 11 million, all due to the unstable producing situation of its custom-designed system-on-chip.

Just like Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 is expected to release during the holiday season 2020. The demand might be even higher than before due to the ongoing global pandemic - people spend time at home more than ever. However, the anonymous source from Bloomberg said that the Japanese company currently is facing some manufacturing issues, for example, the production yields for its system-on-chip as low as 50%, which forced them to cut its estimated production for PS5.

Even though yields are said to be improving, yet still not enough to reach a stable level.

At this moment, the price and release date of PS5 are still unknown, with the very competitive prices Microsoft revealed for Xbox Series earlier, will Sony adjust the price just like what we heard? We shall be able to find out on the PlayStation 5 Showcase tomorrow (September 16) .