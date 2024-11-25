Report: Sony is working on a new handheld PlayStation

HQ

If you're still on the fence about the PlayStation Portal and how that handheld gadget uses cloud technology to allow you to play the latest PlayStation games, we have some good news for you. Bloomberg has published a report wherein they claim that Sony is currently working on a new PlayStation handheld and that this one will be a direct competitor to the Nintendo Switch.

The project is said to be in the early stages of development, and that it is years away from launch, but what Bloomberg does note is that "the product is aimed at expanding Sony's reach and contending with Nintendo for the portable gaming market, according to people familiar with its development".

If there is truth to this, this would mean that handhelds could be set for a real grand return in the future, as Xbox is also seemingly working on a handheld device too. What should be said however is that Sony, being a major technology company, does often begin work and concept efforts on a device and then proceed to not follow it through, meaning this gadget may never see the light of day. Hopefully it will however, as we could be looking at a future where the Nintendo Switch successor has to compete with a PlayStation counterpart, an Xbox alternative, the Steam Deck, various other portable PC gaming solutions, and of course increasingly powerful mobile devices too, all in the handheld sector.