Report: Sony ending physical games sparks backlash and drives creators toward Switch 2

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The debate over Sony's decision to phase out physical games continues to rage. Some are angry that physical games are disappearing because they enjoy collecting them; others are saddened that it will likely no longer be possible to use discs from older consoles in the future; still others are upset that consumers will have fewer opportunities to shop where prices are lowest, and finally, there's a group that, while they do like digital games, believes this offers less security for the future, since digitally owned PlayStation games essentially have no future protection at all.

Sony itself, however, seems to be standing its ground, and as recently as yesterday we reported that the company believes digital games cannot be "owned." It's simply a crucial issue for them because it will increase revenue per game sold (digital games cost more, and physical copies require more handling). But... not all game companies are happy about this.

Digital Foundry veteran John Linneman now says that developers of smaller titles, the ones fans often like to collect, are furious with Sony over the decision. For them, physical games are very important and often their biggest source of income, and during Gamescom, he says he's heard several examples of this:

"Just uh this was the first event I've been able to attend since the discontinuation of discs were announced and I spoke to a lot of developers and publisher people about it and they were largely very upset.

A lot of these companies actually see a lot of return and in fact the majority through physical sales. I feel like this is really going to affect a lot of businesses, and obviously the big partners the big AAA studios don't care, they're fine. This is going to have some pretty negative effects, and I get the feeling that a lot of these companies want to put their weight behind the Switch 2 now."

There is therefore a risk that some developers of more gamer-oriented and creative games will be severely impacted by this, and that the game lineup for PlayStation consoles may suffer as a result. Paradoxically, this could actually be a boon for the Switch 2 instead.

Incidentally, Linneman isn't the only reliable source saying this; Washington Post journalist Gene Park also backs up the claim, stating on X that "these are not just 'rumors.'"

What do you think? Is there a risk that developers and publishers who rely heavily on physical games will continue to focus on Nintendo instead?