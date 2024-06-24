Report: Sony currently only has two PS VR2 titles in development

HQ

Unless you've been sleeping under a rock for the past six months, you've probably sensed that something isn't quite right with Sony's venture into virtual reality.

Despite the PS VR2 being released just last year, Sony seems completely uninterested in releasing games for it while sales figures are weak, and the VR-focused London Studio was recently shut down and earlier this year there were also reports that production was paused. Another sign of worry is that it was recently confirmed that Sony is releasing an adapter that will allow PS VR2 to be used on PCs, which many interpreted as Sony hoping that this is how users will get value for money in the future.

Now androidcentral.com reports that Sony has cut back on resources for the entire virtual reality division, and that they only have two games in development. Sony themselves have not commented on the claims, although it doesn't seem at all unlikely given how the company has acted so far.

Currently, the PS VR2 costs £509.99 / €603.25 on Amazon, so it's a pretty significant investment that risks running out of steam if Sony loses interest. Would you have bought a headset yourself at this point or opted for an alternative like Meta instead?