Report: Sony considers a studio closure

Unfortunately, it's not just great games that defined 2023 for us, but also the fact that the gaming industry has had major layoffs. This includes Sony letting people go from several of their studios, even the most prestigious ones like Bungie and Naughty Dog. But it doesn't seem like they are done yet and after the leak that hit Insomniac this week, we now know that there is talk that they will also have to get rid of people.

To make things worse, it also seems that an unnamed studio is in danger. Leaked documents reveal that during a meeting on November 9, it was determined that "there will be one studio closure". This was just over a month ago and fortunately nothing has happened yet, so maybe the plans have changed, but when Kotaku contacted Sony about the matter, they did not want to comment.

We can only speculate on which studio it is, but a possible candidate is Media Molecule, which fired around 20 people in October. Their Dreams was shut down prematurely, and before that they launched Tearaway Unfolded which unfortunately became a commercial flop. Currently, the studio has no game announced.