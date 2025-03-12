Report: Skate already has microtransactions

HQ

If you for some reason had any faith whatsoever that the upcoming Skate reboot from Full Circle wouldn't be awash with microtransactions like pretty much every other one of EA's sports titles, we have some bad news for you. A new report from Insider Gaming states that the closed alpha for the game, which is only available to a select number of testers, has just been updated to introduce microtransactions in the form of a premium currency used to buy cosmetic items.

The report states that these are known as San Van Bucks and when they were added a message was included too that claimed they will lead to a "positive experience when purchasing items from the skate store."

The message continues by adding that the aim with including microtransactions at this stage is to ensure the developer achieves its goals ahead of the game's launch into Early Access, which is slated for sometime in 2025 currently. Of course, the main thing to note is that unlike past Skate titles, this reboot will be free-to-play, meaning microtransactions and premium currencies, and so on are absolutely crucial to the financial viability of the project in the long run.

Are you excited for Full Circle's Skate?