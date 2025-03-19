Report: Silent Hill f skips all firearms, game only features melee combat

HQ

There will be seemingly no firearms in Konami's next chapter of the acclaimed horror series, as with Silent Hill f the focus is instead entirely on melee combat to defend against the game's enemies. It's a clear shift that will crank up both the intensity and the horror, but also something that is a reflection of Japanese society at large, where access to firearms is strictly regulated.

"Players use axes, crowbars, knives, and spears to defend against and kill enemy creatures in melee-style combat."

The discovery was referenced in the ESRB rating for the game, which specifically drew attention to a melee weapon focus in the game and had a distinct lack of references to firearms.

