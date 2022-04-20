Report: Sega working on "big-budget reboots" of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio

HQ

If your were around the era when Sega Dreamcast was the coolest console you could own, you surely remember Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio. The former was a huge arcade hit that actually performed well as a console title as well, while Jet Set Radio didn't sell as well as it deserved - but was very loved by those who tried it and is often credited for making cel-shading a thing.

If Bloomberg is to be believed, Sega is currently planning a relaunch of both these franchises, and it's no half-assed efforts either. We've previously reported about their 'Super Game' initiative, and Bloomberg claims the Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio reboots are a part of this. The idea is to create big-budget live-service titles, which we have somewhat hard to understand how this will fit in with Crazy Taxi, while Jet Set Radio makes perfect sense.

Have you missed these classic Sega franchises, and do you think they can keep what made them special as big-budget super games?