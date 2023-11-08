Report: Sega Sammy to continue tightening its belt in Europe and previews future plans

HQ

While yesterday we reported on Nintendo's healthy quarterly report, in which it adjusted its Nintendo Switch console figures and the million-dollar sales of its games, now it is the turn of its former competitor Sega, with a much less enthusiastic balance sheet, and in which they announce more steps of the restructuring in Europe that they announced a few weeks ago.

In the document explaining the results report, there is a mention of the restructuring of the consumer division for Europe, where they mention staff layoffs that took place in September within Creative Assembly (remember, the developers of the late Hyenas) and a downward forecast of their financial expectations.

Sega's future in Europe

The report briefly explains that the restructuring plan will be to focus on its best-known and established properties and to reduce the number of active developments, as well as to open up to the multiplatform market.

In addition, the European and American publishing divisions will be merged, and the mobile games market will be more actively explored, supported by the recent acquisition of Rovio.

What do you think will be Sega's games developed in Europe in the future?