Report: Second season of the Ahsoka series starts shooting next year

Sadly, far from all of Disney's Star Wars ventures have been universally loved, but one series most people seemed to enjoy was Ahsoka. This interpretation tied in nicely with both fan favorites Clone Wars and Rebels, but after its premiere over a year ago, things have been pretty quiet.

It has been known since January that there will be a sequel, but beyond that it has mostly been rumors. Now, however, The Hollywood Reporter reports that their sources say that production will start in 2025.

Given that this is in line with previous rumors, we can only keep our fingers crossed that it's true. If that's the case, it will likely premiere on Disney+ early in 2026.