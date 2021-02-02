Report: Scalpers made $43.2 million profit selling PS5s on eBay and StockX in the US

You're watching Advertisements

Recently, we reported on the scalper issue plaguing the latest Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics card line-up, as well as the Xbox Series consoles on eBay and StockX, but now we have information regarding the impact of PS5 scalping. Data engineer Michael Driscoll, the very same person who produced the previous reports is back again, and he has stated that over 157,000 PS5s were sold over the two platforms by scalpers, which accounted for $143 million in sales.

According to the report, only 7.06% of all PS5s sold in the US were scalped over these two platforms, but that amount did allow scalpers to net $43.2 million in profit for themselves. Driscoll did also mention that a further 3-8% of the total PS5s were also scalped on other platforms, which in turn accounted for around 10-15% of total PS5s in the US.

The interesting part is the general price of the two versions of the PS5, as the digital unit usually sells for 200% regular price ($799), whereas the disc version goes for 170% regular price ($849).

As was the case with older Nvidia graphics cards and Xbox One S units, PS4 units also increased in price by around 50%, with sales of the hardware tripling over the course of the PS5 initial launch.

No information regarding the scalper impact across Europe or the rest of the world has been detailed yet.