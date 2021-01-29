Report: Scalpers have netted $15.2 million profit from RTX 3000 graphic cards on eBay and StockX

You're watching Advertisements

A recent report has been published showing the profits scalpers have managed to turn around on a variety of different pieces of hardware, including the recent RTX 3000 line of graphics cards. The report by data engineer Michael Driscoll focuses on sites eBay and StockX, and shows some pretty alarming statistics, for example that the latest line of Ampere graphics cards have generated scalpers over $15 million in profit.

The report details that nearly 50,000 Ampere GPUs were sold over the aforementioned markets, and that they accounted for over $60 million in sales - a quarter of which in profit. We know that because of this, Nvidia and AMD are both struggling to produce cards to keep up with this demand, however, it seems like scalpers are also setting their sights on older generation graphics cards. The report states that RTX 20, RTX 16, GTX 1000, and GTX 900 cards all skyrocketed in price by 33-100% since the release of the RTX 30 series.

Driscoll has also produced a report on the Xbox Series scalper market, detailing that almost $80 million is sales were accounted for, for the new consoles on eBay and StockX, which nearly $15 million was in profit to scalpers as well. These statistics are set to account for around 7% of the total sold Xboxes in the US, and unusually - alike the older generation graphics cards - Xbox One S prices have increased by around 33%.

A report on the PlayStation 5's scalping situation is set to arrive later today.