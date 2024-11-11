Report: Scalpers are actually losing money on PlayStation 5 Pro

HQ

When the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X were released, you often had to pay a lot of money for the consoles, which were hoarded by so-called scalpers, who then sold them on for outrageous prices. When it was time for the PlayStation 5 Pro, the scalpers were at it again - but apparently they shouldn't have been.

There are already people in the UK selling multiple PlayStation 5 Pro consoles cheaper than Sony's standard price on Ebay, which is probably a sign that there is hardware in the shops to buy (which is much safer from a fraud and warranty perspective). Therefore, these scalpers need to sell their units quickly to minimize losses and not get stuck with them.

VGA also writes that the Otaku Research Institute reports that in Japan it is possible to buy consoles in stores without any prior reservations, and that the tendency for scalpers to sell the PlayStation 5 Pro at a loss is present there as well.

The scalping attempts are not entirely unsuccessful, however, because the external disk drive is apparently in short supply, and these are currently selling for about twice the price on auction sites.

Whether this is a sign of low interest in the PlayStation 5 Pro or that Sony has plenty of units for sale (maybe even a combination?) is something we'll likely hear more about in the coming days.