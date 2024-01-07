Report: Saorise Ronan turned down the role of the MCU's Yelena Belova

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on a bit of a downward spiral ever since the Infinity Saga wrapped up, many would agree that the head honchos at Marvel got one thing right since that mega film: the casting of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. First appearing in Black Widow and following up in Hawkeye, before next appearing in Thunderbolts, the actress has really landed as the character, but the pairing wasn't always set in stone.

Because during an appearance on The Town podcast, Deadline reporter Justin Kroll mentioned that Saorise Ronan was being tapped to play the role, before the actress turned it down.

Kroll said: "The Saoirse thing, I've heard stuff she's passed on. She passed on Florence's role in 'Black Widow,' the sister. Marvel has not been her cup of tea, and she was not interested."

Do you like Pugh as Yelena or would you like to have seen Ronan take a crack at the character?