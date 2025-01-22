Report: Ryan Gosling to star in Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie

HQ

Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars film might be about to land a huge star, as it appears talks are in place for three-time Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling to be the lead in the movie.

That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which also claims Levy's Star Wars film largely remains shrouded in mystery. We know work on it began in 2022, but otherwise things like plot details, setting, and more have been kept tightly under wraps. If negotiations go well with Gosling, it's likely that Levy will put his next project with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to one side in order to prioritise his Star Wars flick.

While nothing has been confirmed, some details are heavily rumoured, such as the film being a standalone piece in the Star Wars universe, and a story set outside of the overarching Skywalker Saga.

Apart from those minor details, though, you're free to speculate on what this film could be about. We've already got some ideas, including a Max Rebo biopic and a Wedge Antilles standalone story. And, from the brilliant, pun-focused mind of our own Eirik Hyldbakk Furu, there's a chance he could be playing Obi-Wan KENobi.

Who do you want to see Ryan Gosling play in Star Wars?