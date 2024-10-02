Report: Russia may be about to block Discord

HQ

Ever since Russia's invasion in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and his elite have been tightening the noose on the country's internet services, all to keep as much control over the flow of news and information as possible.

Facebook, Instagram, Google News and many others have already been blocked within the country and now it seems the same fate awaits Discord, which is said to have around 30-40 million users in Russia.

According to Russian publication Kommersant (thanks, PC Gamer), since September 20, the country's regulator, Roskomnadzor, has issued five different rulings against content published on the platform, which may be reason enough to block it completely from being used in the country.

It has also decided to fine Discord the equivalent of 3.5 million roubles (approximately $37,500) for not being sufficiently forthcoming in its co-operation with the Russian state and restricting access to "certain" information from the public.