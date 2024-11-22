Report: Running a three minute video during Gamescom Opening Night Live costs €465,000

HQ

On December 13, it's time for this year's edition of The Game Awards, a show that attracts more and more viewers every year. But it's far from the only event the host and presenter Geoff Keighley puts on every year, which also includes Summer Game Fest and Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Now German Games Wirtschaft reveals what it costs to show trailers during the latter show, and we can safely say that it's no small amount of money. If you want to show a 180-second video during next year's show, it will cost €465,000 (£387,000), while a short 30-second video will set you back €140,000 (£116,000) - something that reportedly is an increase of 25%.

We suspect the pricing for The Game Awards is considerably higher, and we look forward to seeing what Keighley has in store for this year's edition. We'll be covering the show, of course, and you'll read about all the action here on Gamereactor.