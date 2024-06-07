Report: Rocksteady Studios will return to its singleplayer roots

HQ

After making three absolutely stunning Batman: Arkham games, which came to completely redefine the superhero genre, it was as if Rocksteady Studios completely lost focus.

Instead of delivering yet another massive singleplayer adventure, they decided to bet on live service with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which turned out to be a resounding flop. And with the studio already looking to scale back on that game, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reports that the studio is now preparing to return to its roots.

They are apparently in the process of pitching a new idea to parent company WB Games, which will be entirely singleplayer focused. Whether WB Games will approve the idea is unclear, as they have stated that they want to focus more on multiplayer, despite having several best-selling single-player titles, while the multiplayer part has been much slower.

If Rocksteady were to return to superhero adventures with a singleplayer focus, which DC hero do you hope they will take on?