Report: Rocksteady is currently working on a single-player Batman game

Considering the failures of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, and MultiVersus, you might be wondering what exactly is going on at Warner Bros. video game division. Thankfully, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is here to share some additional information, including what's going on with Monolith's Wonder Woman and what Rocksteady are up to next.

The developer of the catastrophic Suicide Squad game is said to be returning to what it does best by creating a single-player Batman game. It's unclear how this is shaping up beyond this, as the project is described as "years away from landing" meaning it won't be appearing in any significant sense for a while. Still, that's no doubt very good news to hear that the Batman: Arkham creators are seemingly getting back to this formula.

As per Monolith and Wonder Woman, the report claims that after a lengthy period of attempting and struggling to merge the developer's famed Nemesis system from the Middle-earth: Shadow of games into a useable format that revolved around the Princess of Themyscira, the team has instead decided to reboot the game and head in a different direction. Now, all that's mentioned is that the game's "fate remains in question," as the leadership challenges at Warner Bros. could mean anything could happen to it.

As per the other major studios under the Warner Bros. banner, Avalanche is still working on Hogwarts Legacy 2 and also additional content for Hogwarts Legacy 1. Also, Warner Bros. Games Montreal is currently serving as a support studio for Monolith's Wonder Woman while working on a pitch for a Game of Thrones title, all because it was once working on a Flash game, before the tremendous failure of The Flash movie saw the game cancelled too.