Report: Rockstar spent $300 million perfecting water in GTA VI

Fancy graphics and gigantic game worlds are all well and good. But most of us can probably agree that Rockstar's real ace up its sleeve when it comes to impressing players (and the press) has always been its downright absurd ability to capture the smallest of details.

With Grand Theft Auto VI, it's clear they're aiming for an entirely new level of detail, one that could redefine what we even mean by "open world" and "interaction." This isn't just about small visual upgrades. No, this is pure madness. Remember all those systems in Red Dead Redemption II—everything from horse testicles reacting to the cold to the way snow deformed underfoot?

According to insiders, that's exactly the kind of detail we can expect from GTA VI—but cranked up to eleven. VGTech reports that the game's water and dynamic effects will be on a level we've never seen before. From floods to storms and hurricanes actively shaping the gameplay, to the ability to actually surf in the game—a first for the series—it's clear that water won't just be set dressing in GTA's world, but a core part of the experience.

And the wildest part? VGTech claims Rockstar has spent between $200 and $300 million just on simulating water. A fraction of the game's overall alleged budget, sure, but still a staggering figure. If true, it's mind-blowing—and with less than a year to go before launch, the countdown can officially begin.